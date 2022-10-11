Fraser linked to 2023 Supercars seat

Listen to this article

The Super2 series leader lined alongside Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes for the 2022 running of the Great Race in a third Triple Eight entry backed by Supercheap Auto.

The pair were impressive across the Bathurst 1000 weekend, ultimately combining for an eighth place finish – the best ever for a one-off entry.

Fraser even led the field for a handful of laps following a restart in the first quarter of the race before shadowing Cam Waters in second for four more laps before pitting.

Between his solid Bathurst 1000 hit-out and his Super2 form, Fraser is considered a genuine shot at a main game promotion as soon as 2023.

One potential option is the vacancy at Matt Stone Racing replacing Blanchard Racing Team-bound Todd Hazelwood.

That seat is currently still up for grabs, with team owner Matt Stone confirming as recently as yesterday that a rookie driver is his preferred option.

However there is also a potential wildcard in the silly season in PremiAir Racing.

The newest team on the Supercars grid was thought to be settled on its line-up following its yet-to-be-announced deal with current BRT driver Tim Slade.

It was widely expected that James Golding, who replaced Garry Jacobson midway through this season, would be retained alongside Slade for 2023.

While that may still be the case, Motorsport.com has learned that the team is yet to formally settle on its line-up for next season and that Fraser is also in the mix.

PremiAir is a customer Triple Eight team, Fraser closely aligned with T8 through both his Super2 programme and the Bathurst wildcard.

Fraser was coy when pressed on his options by Motorsport.com, declining to comment directly, but making his intentions to move into the main game clear.

"The main objective for me is to make a career out of the sport," he said.

"For me the next step is moving up to the main game, with whatever team it may be with.

"Bathurst was a massive confidence. Being able to run with the likes of Cam Waters, and having Shane [van Gisbergen] chasing me down for four laps, being able to mix it with those guys shows the pace that we have.

"Hopefully some team owners up and down pit lane can see that. Moving up to the main game is the main objective."