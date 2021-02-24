Tickets Subscribe
Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst
Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

By:

The Seven Network has locked in the six Supercars rounds it will show live on free-to-air TV this season.

Initially there were just three live FTA events locked in – this weekend's season-opening Mount Panorama 500, the Bathurst 1000 and then the finale on the streets of the Gold Coast in December.

At today's official season launch the other three rounds under the new TV deal were formally announced.

There will be a long wait for the second FTA appearance for the series, the Darwin Triple Crown not until June 19-20.

The next round will be Townsville on July 10-11, then the Sydney SuperNight on August 21-22 followed by the Great Race (October 8-10) and the Gold Coast (December 4-5).

The live coverage will be split across Channel 7 and 7mate as well as being streamed on 7Plus.

“This Saturday marks the start of a bold new era of not just motorsport, but Australian sport in general, as Supercars returns to its rightful home, the Seven Network," said Seven's head of sport Lewis Martin.

“The 2021 Supercars season is shaping up as an absolute thriller. The championship race is the most wide-open in a long time, while sports fans won’t want to miss their last chance to see Jamie Whincup in action before he signs off on one of touring cars’ most legendary careers.

“With Mark Beretta leading an unbeatable new commentary team full of fresh faces, we can’t wait to bring all Australians the passion and non-stop action only Supercars racing offers."

Seven will broadcast same-day highlights packages for the non-live rounds.

Full live coverage of every round will be available through primary host broadcaster Fox Sports.

Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

