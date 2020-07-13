Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

It will be the second time this year that Network 10 has broadcast Supercars live, following its coverage of the season-opener in Adelaide back in February.

The live action will start at 12pm on Saturday August 8 and 11:30am on Sunday August 9.

Ten is currently in the final year of its FTA agreement with Supercars, which includes a mix of live and delayed broadcasts, which dovetails with the live Fox Sports coverage.

The Supercars website reports that Townsville in late August and the Bathurst 1000 in early October will also be FTA rounds this year.

It was originally expected that the Adelaide, Albert Park, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast, Sandown and Newcastle rounds would be live on Network 10, however changes such as the Darwin inclusion have been necessary due to the heavily-revised schedule.