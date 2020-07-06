Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

shares
comments
Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 1:42 AM

The plan to stage back-to-back Supercars races at Sydney Motorsport Park has been plunged into doubt by news of a Victorian/New South Wales border closure.

Supercars announced last week that its Winton round would be moved to Sydney Motorsport Park due to restrictions on travel to Victoria imposed by the Queensland government, amid a second wave of coronavirus cases in the southern state.

However the back-up plan has now been complicated by this morning's announcement that New South Wales will also close its border to Victoria as of tomorrow night.

That means the Melbourne-based teams – Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18 and Kelly Racing – may not be able to make the trip north for the July 18-19 event.

Read Also:

Brad Jones Racing is technically unaffected as its based on the New South Wales side of the Albury-Wodonga border region, however its two lead drivers Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood are both based in Melbourne.

Motorsport.com has contacted Supercars for comment.

Victoria recorded 127 news COVID-19 cases today, the highest daily total since the pandemic began, as well as the death of a man in his 90s, which takes Australia's death toll to 105.

The second wave has sparked full lock downs on blocks of Melbourne council flats, the harshest response measure seen in Australia so far.

Next article
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Previous article

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

trending Today

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
51m

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

NASCAR Kentucky race weekend schedule
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Kentucky race weekend schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Indianapolis record payout
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Indianapolis record payout

Latest news

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars / Supercars
7m

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars / Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

2
NASCAR Cup

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

51m
3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

3h

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney
Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Percat enjoyed cloud-free Supercars win
Supercars

Percat enjoyed cloud-free Supercars win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.