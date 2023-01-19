Fullwood officially confirmed at BJR

Listen to this article

The four-car Supercars squad has long expected to retain its 2022 roster into the new campaign despite a lack of official communication regarding deals for Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jack Smith.

The team has, however, now made Fullwood's spot in the team official by confirming that Middy's Electrical will continue to back his entry into the Gen3 era.

Middy's has backed Fullwood throughout his career, the relationship starting when the Territorian was in karting and extending through Super2 and during his main game stints at Walkinshaw Andretti United and now BJR.

"Having Middy’s onboard as we gear up for Gen3 is great," said Fullwood.

"They’ve been incredible supporters throughout my career and it’s really exciting to continue our relationship into 2023.

“Getting behind the wheel of the Middy’s Electrical Camaro at Winton in February is going to be a special moment for me and for the team, they’ve been working extremely hard at the shop to get these cars ready.

“The Middy’s livery is going to look amazing on the Camaro and I can’t wait to be able to share what that looks like with everyone.

“I can’t thank Nicholas and Anton Middendorp and the Middendorp Group enough for everything they’ve done for me.”

BJR is currently undergoing an ambitious four-car off-season build as it prepares for the debut of the Gen3 hardware in Newcastle in early March.

According to the Fullwood announcement the team is still working towards the February 1 shakedown for the new cars, although other teams south of the Queensland border are not expecting track running to start until at least the second week of February – if not later.

“Our team is hard at work ahead of the 2023 season as we look at a busy February of testing the Gen3 cars," said team owner Brad Jones.

"It’s a different off-season than usual with the new cars being developed but our team is managing the challenge of a four-car build incredibly well.”