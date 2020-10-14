Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
14 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United

shares
comments
Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United
By:

Bryce Fullwood will continue to race the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry for the 2021 Supercars season.

The reigning Super2 champion has enjoyed an impressive rookie main series campaign with WAU, a podium and four Top 10s helping him to 18th in the points heading to Bathurst.

That promising form has earned him a second season alongside Chaz Mostert.

“I’m super excited to be back with Walkinshaw Andretti United. I love it here, it really is a family, and it’s fantastic to be able to continue the journey we started," said Fullwood.

“I’ve been really happy with how this year has gone so far, and I’m excited to continue to build during the off- season.

“Having that certainty about my future will allow me to prepare in the best possible way for 2021, so it’s great to get the news out there, focus on this weekend, and then get to work on next year immediately.

Read Also:

“I can’t thank the team and our partners enough for their continued support, and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

According to WAU co-director Ryan Walkinshaw, retaining Fullwood for a second season is a "no-brainer".

“Re-signing Bryce was an absolute no-brainer," he said. "He has done an outstanding job this year, exceeding expectations and continually performing to a level well above his experience.

"To get a podium in your rookie season is no mean feat, but that is just one of the many aspects we have been impressed with throughout the year.

“He has been a fantastic asset to our team, both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to see his progression continue within our family."

Follow directors Michael Andretti and Zak Brown both backed the decision to continue with Fullwood.

“It’s fantastic to have Bryce re-sign with Walkinshaw Andretti United," said Andretti.

"He has definitely surprised a few people so far in 2020, but we knew from a very early stage that he is a great talent and person, which made the decision an easy one. I can’t wait to see his career continue to grow within our team."

“I’m so excited to see Bryce continue on with Walkinshaw Andretti United," added Brown.

"Not only has he been a fantastic addition to our team this year, punching above his weight in terms of results, but he is a quality person, and an ultimate professional.

“It’ll be fantastic to see that continue next year, but I’m equally excited to watch how both cars go [at Bathurst] this weekend.”

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

Previous article

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

Next article

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Bryce Fullwood
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Podium in wet race "doesn't mean that much" – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Podium in wet race "doesn't mean that much" – Marquez

An interview with Terry Fullerton - Ayrton Senna's favorite adversary
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

An interview with Terry Fullerton - Ayrton Senna's favorite adversary

Latest news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

Split Bathurst tyre allocation confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Split Bathurst tyre allocation confirmed

Latest news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars

Fullwood re-signed by Walkinshaw Andretti United

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma
Supercars

Davison's Bathurst deal dilemma

Split Bathurst tyre allocation confirmed
Supercars

Split Bathurst tyre allocation confirmed

Supercars to run pink tyres for charity
Supercars

Supercars to run pink tyres for charity

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.