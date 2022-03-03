Gallery: All of the 2022 Supercars liveries

Listen to this article

The Supercars commercial merry-go-round has come to a stop, at least for the opening round of the season, and we have a full fleet of new liveries.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has two new primary backers for the coming season, with Optus on Chaz Mostert's car and NTI on Nick Percat's.

Mobil 1 continues as the co-naming rights backer of the former Holden Racing Team, a relationship that will soon extend to more than three decades.

Tickford Racing has three new-look cars this season. James Courtney will have backing from Opposite Lock, Jake Kostecki from Tradie and Thomas Randle from Castrol. Cam Waters will continue his long association with Monster Energy.

There's plenty new to see a Brad Jones Racing, with Andre Heimgartner taking over a new-look R&J Batteries entry. Bryce Fullwood will sport a smart new Middy's look, while Macauley Jones' car will be backed by Automotive Superstore. Jack Smith will continue to be backed by family business SCT Logistics.

Mark Winterbottom will run a revised Irwin Tools look, however there is change on teammate Scott Pye's car, which will now be backed by Seiko in place of DeWalt.

The category's newest squad PremiAir Racing will start the season with cars backed by Subway and Coca-Cola, although the former is only one a two-round deal.

Meanwhile there's a growing (an encouraging) trend of two-car teams with the same major backer.

Erebus Motorsport will expand from one Boost Mobile cars to two, while Matt Stone Racing has Truck Assist support across both its entries.

Penrite will back both Grove Racing cars while Triple Eight will continue with its support from Red Bull Ampol.

The Dick Johnson Racing cars will be mostly unchanged for the new season, while Blanchard Racing Team, the only single-car team, will continue in its CoolDrive colours.

2022 Supercars liveries

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 1 / 19 Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 2 / 19 Photo by: Supercars Jake Kostecki, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 3 / 19 Photo by: Tickford Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 4 / 19 Photo by: Tickford Nick Percat, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore 5 / 19 Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore 6 / 19 Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United Jack Smith, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore 7 / 19 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore 8 / 19 Bryce Fullwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore 9 / 19 Macauley Jones, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore 10 / 19 Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodores 11 / 19 Photo by: Erebus Motorsport Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Holden Commodore 12 / 19 Photo by: Team 18 Scott Pye, Team 18 Holden Commodore 13 / 19 Photo by: Team 18 PremiAir Racing Holden Commodores 14 / 19 Photo by: Press Image Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodores 15 / 19 Photo by: Matt Stone Racing Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore 16 / 19 Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering Grove Racing Ford Mustangs 17 / 19 Anton De Pasquale, Will Davison and Dick Johnson, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang 18 / 19 Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing Tim Slade, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang 19 / 19 Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team