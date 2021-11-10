Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

By:
, News editor

Track testing of the all-new Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar has commenced ahead of its debut in the 2023 Supercars Championship.

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

The Mustang, built by Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, turned laps at Queensland Raceway in a behind closed doors test, with Alex Davison, the team’s Bathurst 1000 co-driver, at the wheel.

The test was monitored remotely by the majority of Supercars’ and DJR’s technical staff, who are currently residing in Sydney due to the quadruple header of championship events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A handful of Supercars staff were onsite for the landmark test in Queensland, which followed after images of the Gen3 Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in-build were released earlier this week.

Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess labelled the test as a key moment for the championship’s plan to introduce new Gen3 regulations in 2023.

“It’s definitely been an exciting day for everyone at Supercars, and the rest of the Gen3 steering group, who have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Burgess told the championship’s official website.

“Warm up went well and once it was up and running, although not at full capacity, we worked through a number of technical issues using the live telemetry to focus on key factors we wanted to look at today.

“There’s plenty of data we can take from today’s run that we will now analyse and work through for next time, but we are very pleased with how things went and look forward to the next phase of testing once the cars are revealed at Bathurst.

“I would like to thank Ford Performance, Perry, Mikey and rest of the team at DJR for all their efforts to date, as we all also look forward to also seeing the Camaro get its first run soon.

“This is the start of a long journey and a lot more hard work, but it’s a special day for Supercars and our fans.

“What we saw and heard today was exhilarating. Fans are in for something special when we unveil Gen3 in a few weeks’ time.

“It’s very exciting to know what’s in store, these cars will not disappoint.”

Supercars will officially reveal its Gen3 Camaro and Mustang machines at next month’s Bathurst 1000. 

Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype

Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype

Photo by: Supercars

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime
WRC

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams
FIA F2

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams

Ogier reveals plan to contest 2022 WRC Monte Carlo Rally
WRC

Ogier reveals plan to contest 2022 WRC Monte Carlo Rally

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
