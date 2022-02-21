Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens Next / Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Supercars News

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton

The Gen3 prototypes won't take part in tomorrow's Supercars pre-season test at Winton as planned.

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The next-gen Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang were expected to take part in what will be an all-in pre-season test for the six Melbourne-based teams and Brad Jones Racing from Albury.

The test would have marked the first time the cars have been run in anger outside of Queensland Raceway, apart from a handful of demonstration laps at Mount Panorama when they were publicly unveiled.

Garth Tander was set to drive the Chevy and Tony D'Alberto the Ford.

However that plan has been shelved, the cars remaining in Queensland at Triple Eight (Chevy) and Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) rather than travelling south.

According to Supercars, the Winton test was called off so that the Auto Gear Shift systems could be removed from the cars and replaced with the same mechanical stick shift used in the current cars.

That follows recent news that a proposed move to paddle shift has been formally scrapped.

Motorsport.com sources have also indicated that other changes, particularly in the area of ergonomics, are being looked at.

It's been heavily rumoured that taller drivers are struggling to comfortably fit in the Gen3 prototypes.

“It’s in the best interest of the overall programme to take the prototypes off track and make changes to the manual gear change mechanism and respective ergonomics at this time," said Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess in a statement.

“It will be an exciting development for the programme ahead of our next phase of testing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Previous article

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Next article

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Supercars Supercars

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.