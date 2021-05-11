Supercars teams agree on Gen3 for 2022

The category held crisis talks with its teams regarding the new rules in Sydney today, the outcome of which was a decision to continue to work towards introducing the new regulations in next year as planned.

"Supercars met today to discuss the implementation timetable for the Gen3 Supercar, which has been subject to significant speculation recently," read a statement from the series.

"The outcome of the session was to continue working towards a 2022 implementation and we will continue regular reviews in the coming months."

More to follow.