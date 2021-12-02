Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gallery: The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro Supercars
Supercars News

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

By:

General Motors has launched Chevrolet Racing as its official motorsport arm in Australia.

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

Chevrolet Racing will effectively replace Holden Motorsport as the motor racing brand for General Motors Australian and New Zealand.

The shift follows GM's axing of the famous Holden brand early last year, with Chevrolet Racing launched alongside the brand new Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

The Camaro will replace the now defunct Holden Commodore as GM's Supercars racer when the Gen3 rules come into play for the 2023 season.

"Our company has a proud history of racing in Supercars for over five decades, where fierce rivalries were built between Holden and Ford," said Jim Campbell from Chevrolet Performance and Racing.

"Today we're excited to announced a new chapter in the history of Australian motorsports with the introduction of Chevrolet Racing and the all-new Gen3 Camaro ZL1 for Supercars.

"Chevrolet Racing is the future motorsports brand for General Motors Australia and New Zealand, providing ongoing excitement and a platform to support our existing portfolio of brands, including GM Specialty Vehicles, Holden Certified Service, GM Trade Parts and ACDelco."

Marc Ebolo, Managing Director of GM Australia and New Zealand, added: “The look and sound of the new Gen3 Camaro is just incredible.

“The passion and excitement of success on the track has been such an important part of our Holden brand DNA for so long. This represents an all-new era, and Chevrolet Racing and our close alignment with GM Motorsport will be an ongoing demonstration of our passion for competition and commitment to the sport.

“The high-performance demands of racing align with our vision for GM Australia and New Zealand and will continue to be a significant reflection for all our brands, including GM Specialty Vehicles, Holden Certified Service, GM Trade Parts and ACDelco.

“Further evidence of our commitment to motorsport is our ACDelco partnership with Fabietti Racing and the new GM designed Camaro Pro Slammer drag car.”

The Gen3 Camaro has been developed by GM's Supercars homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The car, which made its track debut in Queensland recently, was formally unveiled in Bathurst this morning as part of the long-awaited Gen3 launch.

Both the new-spec Camaro and Mustang are expected to cut demonstration laps around Mount Panorama later today.

shares
comments
Gallery: The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro Supercars
Previous article

Gallery: The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro Supercars
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed
Supercars

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia
Supercars Supercars

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

Gallery: The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Gallery: The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro Supercars

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.