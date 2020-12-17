Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR

shares
comments
Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR
By:

Matt Stone Racing has announced that both Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will step up to a full-time Supercars seat next year, having been a part of the ‘Superlite’ programme in 2020.

Goddard and Kostecki have been groomed by MSR under the team’s ‘Superlite’ programme and gained experience of Supercars competition by sharing the #34 Holden entry between them in 2020.

Goddard secured a Top 10 finish in the final race of the second Sydney Supersprint round, while Kostecki managed a best result of 14th in the following race weekend at Darwin.

Both have now earned a place on the 2021 Supercars grid, with Kostecki staying in the #34 UNIT-sponsored entry and Goddard moving across to the Yellow Cover Racing-backed #35 Commodore to replace Garry Jacobsen.

“I am super grateful to everyone at Matt Stone Racing for allowing this opportunity, we’ve all been working for this for a long time and it is pretty cool to see it all come to fruition.” said Goddard

Kostecki added: “Signing for the 2020 season in the SuperLite program with Matt Stone Racing was a massive steppingstone for myself and now that I am going full time with the team is very exciting.”

Matt Stone Racing finished last among the 12 full-season Supercars teams this year, but just 159 points behind the next-highest squad, Team Sydney.

MSR says it remains committed to developing young drivers and the graduation of Goddard and Kostecki to Supercars proves that its Superlite programme has been a success.

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Previous article

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Zane Goddard , Jake Kostecki
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Special feature

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega

NASCAR's Next Gen car hits speed targets at Daytona test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR's Next Gen car hits speed targets at Daytona test

Vinales moves to Yamaha for 2017 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales moves to Yamaha for 2017 MotoGP season

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Latest news

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

2
IndyCar

GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA finalises entry fees for 2021 Formula 1 season

4h
4
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

16h
5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Smith Supercars return made official
Supercars

Smith Supercars return made official

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.