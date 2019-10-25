Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen, Stanaway rub panels early
It didn't take long for paint to be traded on the Gold Coast, Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway rubbing panels in the opening Supercars practice session.
The curious clash started when van Gisbergen got stuck behind Stanaway at the Beach Chicane, before looking to pass the Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden into Turn 11.
However Stanaway didn't make things easy on his fellow Kiwi, giving van Gisbergen a decent whack in the door on the way past.
Having gone on to finish the session third, van Gisbergen was happy to laugh off the incident after the session.
“He’s one of my good mates, but he wonders why sometimes..." said van Gisbergen, referencing Stanaway's critics.
"I went down the inside and he just slammed me.
“Anyway, the car’s good, we didn’t run [new] tyres then, just stayed on the same ones and it feels pretty comfortable."
That wasn't the only drama at Turn 11 for the GRM squad. There was just one red flag in the 30-minute session, James Golding firing his Commodore into the outside wall.
Jamie Whincup set the pace in the opening hit-out, a 1m10.609s leaving him two-tenths clear of Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen.
James Courtney and David Reynolds were fourth and fifth, followed by Cam Waters, Fabian Coulthard, Nick Percat and Anton De Pasquale.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|888
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|01'10.609
|150.914
|2
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|01'10.846
|00.237
|00.237
|150.409
|3
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'10.931
|00.321
|00.084
|150.230
|4
|22
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|01'11.012
|00.402
|00.081
|150.058
|5
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'11.087
|00.477
|00.075
|149.899
|6
|6
| Cameron Waters
Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|01'11.107
|00.497
|00.019
|149.857
|7
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|01'11.172
|00.563
|00.065
|149.720
|8
|8
| Nick Percat
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|01'11.265
|00.655
|00.092
|149.526
|9
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|01'11.304
|00.695
|00.039
|149.443
|10
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Alexandre Prémat
|Ford Mustang GT
|22
|01'11.326
|00.716
|00.021
|149.397
|11
|2
| Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'11.332
|00.723
|00.006
|149.384
|12
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|Nissan Altima
|17
|01'11.407
|00.797
|00.074
|149.228
|13
|35
| Todd Hazelwood
Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|01'11.613
|01.004
|00.206
|148.798
|14
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|01'11.630
|01.020
|00.016
|148.763
|15
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|Nissan Altima
|15
|01'11.672
|01.063
|00.042
|148.676
|16
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|01'11.757
|01.147
|00.084
|148.500
|17
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|01'11.796
|01.186
|00.039
|148.419
|18
|21
| Macauley Jones
Dean Canto
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'11.822
|01.212
|00.025
|148.366
|19
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|01'11.882
|01.272
|00.060
|148.242
|20
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|16
|01'12.087
|01.477
|00.205
|147.820
|21
|19
| Jack Le Brocq
Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|01'12.125
|01.515
|00.037
|147.743
|22
|33
| Richie Stanaway
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|01'12.298
|01.688
|00.172
|147.389
|23
|3
| Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|18
|01'12.362
|01.753
|00.064
|147.258
|24
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|01'12.385
|01.775
|00.022
|147.212
|25
|56
|Brodie Kostecki
Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|01'13.453
|02.844
|01.068
|145.070
Series
|Supercars
Event
|Surfers Paradise
Drivers
|Richie Stanaway , Shane van Gisbergen
Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
19:30
11:30
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
23:25
15:25
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
18:50
10:50
|
|Shootout 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
21:15
13:15
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
00:15
16:15
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
19:20
11:20
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
21:20
13:20
|
|Race 2
|
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
00:15
16:15
|
