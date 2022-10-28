Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Surfers Paradise Practice report

Gold Coast Supercars: Davison tops first practice

Will Davison pipped Shane van Gisbergen to top the opening Supercars practice session on the Gold Coast.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gold Coast Supercars: Davison tops first practice
It was van Gisbergen that led the way for the majority of the session after going quickest on his first run with a 1m11.593s on his first run.

He then lowered the benchmark to a 1m11.402s and then a 1m11.240s all inside the first third of the session.

The Kiwi did look to improve as the session wore on, one particular purple sector lap ruined by a kerb strike.

He then fell hundredths of a second short of improving with a minute to go.

That left him exposed to a late charge from Davison, who jumped to second late in the session before leapfrogging van Gisbergen with a 1m11.221s right at the flag.

Cam Waters, the last driver that can mathematically beat van Gisbergen to the title, was third fastest followed by Chaz Mostert.

Mark Winterbottom was fifth fastest while David Reynolds, Nick Percat and Anton De Pasquale were all within half a second of the pace.

Andre Heimgartner and Jack Le Brocq were ninth and 10th fastest.

Practice continues with a second half-hour session starting at 3:15pm local time.

Gold Coast 500 Practice 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.2213
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.2401 0.0188 0.0188
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.4790 0.2577 0.2389
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.5147 0.2934 0.0357
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.5274 0.3061 0.0127
6 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.5838 0.3625 0.0564
7 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.6086 0.3873 0.0248
8 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.6554 0.4341 0.0468
9 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.7520 0.5307 0.0966
10 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.7654 0.5441 0.0134
11 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.8151 0.5938 0.0497
12 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.8201 0.5988 0.0050
13 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.8402 0.6189 0.0201
14 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.8407 0.6194 0.0005
15 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.8460 0.6247 0.0053
16 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.8490 0.6277 0.0030
17 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.9084 0.6871 0.0594
18 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.9255 0.7042 0.0171
19 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.0345 0.8132 0.1090
20 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.0408 0.8195 0.0063
21 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.4460 1.2247 0.4052
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.7440 1.5227 0.2980
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.7898 1.5685 0.0458
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.7927 1.5714 0.0029
25 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.9904 1.7691 0.1977
