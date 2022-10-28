Gold Coast Supercars: Davison tops first practice

Listen to this article

It was van Gisbergen that led the way for the majority of the session after going quickest on his first run with a 1m11.593s on his first run.

He then lowered the benchmark to a 1m11.402s and then a 1m11.240s all inside the first third of the session.

The Kiwi did look to improve as the session wore on, one particular purple sector lap ruined by a kerb strike.

He then fell hundredths of a second short of improving with a minute to go.

That left him exposed to a late charge from Davison, who jumped to second late in the session before leapfrogging van Gisbergen with a 1m11.221s right at the flag.

Cam Waters, the last driver that can mathematically beat van Gisbergen to the title, was third fastest followed by Chaz Mostert.

Mark Winterbottom was fifth fastest while David Reynolds, Nick Percat and Anton De Pasquale were all within half a second of the pace.

Andre Heimgartner and Jack Le Brocq were ninth and 10th fastest.

Practice continues with a second half-hour session starting at 3:15pm local time.

