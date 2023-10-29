Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds defeats Kostecki to end victory drought
David Reynolds took his first Supercars win in five years on the streets of the Gold Coast on Sunday.
After a stirring battle with Brodie Kostecki’s Erebus Chevrolet Camaro, Reynolds and his Grove Racing Ford Mustang prevailed by the narrow margin of 0.18s.
The Grove Racing driver drove a clever race, settling into second place and seizing the lead when he had a shorter second fuel stop than Kostecki. But Kostecki regained the lead with 10 laps to go, only to make a mistake and allow Reynolds back to the front.
The complexion of the race changed completely with a Safety Car with seven laps remaining, after fourth-placed James Golding crashed the PremiAir Chevrolet Camaro at the Chicane and Scott Pye found the track blocked when he arrived in the Team18 Camaro. That left a three-lap dash to the flag and, in spite of some nose-to-tail contact, Reynolds held on to take the victory.
“My car was really good in the first two stints but not so good over the final bit,” said Reynolds, whose last Supercars win came five years ago on the streets of Newcastle.
“He definitely was pushing me, I thought I was going to get crashed! It was a really hard-fought race, I loved it.”
Kostecki had to be content with second and maintaining his series points lead.
“I really wanted a surfboard! They just beat us on strategy but the car had amazing speed,” Kostecki said, referring to the traditional Gold Coast winners’ trophies.
“It’s just what the doctor ordered. I felt it was a disadvantage to be the lead car and I was able to use that on Dave. Awesome weekend, to come away with the same gap going to Adelaide. I kept getting reminded on the radio, I can understand why they [his team] were getting on the radio during the race.”
Photo by: Edge Photographics
David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT
Third was a solid result for Cam Waters. Saturday’s race winner started on the fourth row of the grid after his Tickford Mustang found the escape road and picked his way through the field, holding out the second Grove Racing Mustang for the final spot on the podium.
“I got a bad sportsmanship flag and from then on, I was just trying to keep it off the kerbs,” Waters explained. “We have definitely taken a step forwards, the aero stuff going rearwards definitely helped us as well.”
Waters was one of four drivers to experience setbacks during a chaotic Top 10 Shootout, in which two drivers (Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale) were nabbed for kerb strikes and Will Brown (Erebus Camaro) crashed at the first chicane.
For the second day in a row van Gisbergen clearly played the long game, after starting from the fifth row of the grid, the consequence of a rare mistake (exceeding track limits) consigning him to a Row 5 grid position.
He picked his way through to sixth in the first half of the race and gained a position from Golding, but by the end of the race he could not find a way past Gold Coast rookie Matt Payne (Grove Racing Ford) and had to settle for fifth place.
Kostecki’s second place means that after a hard-fought weekend he will go to the final two races of the season on the streets of Adelaide with the same 131-point lead over van Gisbergen that he took to the Gold Coast. On 2696 points, he leads van Gisbergen on 2565, with Brown third (but now out of mathematical title contention) on 2201.
The final two races of the Supercars season will take place in Adelaide on 25-26 November.
Race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|D. Reynolds Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
-
|150
|2
|
B. Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+0.189
0.1889
|0.189
|138
|3
|C. Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+2.870
2.8703
|2.681
|129
|4
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+3.468
3.4683
|0.598
|120
|5
|S. van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+4.884
4.8843
|1.416
|111
|6
|J. Golding Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+5.714
5.7140
|0.830
|102
|7
|T. Randle Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+6.492
6.4922
|0.778
|96
|8
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+7.931
7.9309
|1.439
|90
|9
|M. Winterbottom Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+9.237
9.2374
|1.307
|84
|10
|B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+9.714
9.7138
|0.476
|78
|11
|W. Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+10.210
10.2097
|0.496
|72
|12
|N. Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+11.958
11.9578
|1.748
|69
|13
|C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+12.737
12.7370
|0.779
|66
|14
|J. Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+15.563
15.5625
|2.826
|63
|15
|
C. Hill Truck Assist Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+16.131
16.1314
|0.569
|60
|16
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+17.435
17.4348
|1.303
|57
|17
|A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|85
|
+27.126
27.1258
|9.691
|54
|18
|T. Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|85
|
+39.764
39.7642
|12.638
|51
|19
|J. Smith SCT Logistics Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|84
|
1 lap
|48
|20
|
D. Fraser Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|83
|
2 laps
|45
|21
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|81
|
4 laps
|42
|S. Pye Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|77
|
|Retirement
|39
|T. Slade Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|0
|
|Retirement
|36
|J. Courtney Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0
|
|Retirement
|33
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|0
|
|Retirement
|30
|View full results
