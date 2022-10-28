Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars Next / Supercars drivers baffled by Gold Coast kerb rules
Supercars / Surfers Paradise Practice report

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Cam Waters topped an interrupted second practice session for the Gold Coast 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace
Listen to this article

The session got off an interrupted started, the first stoppage of the day coming just six minutes in when Will Brown came to a stop on track.

The issue was a flat battery in his Erebus Holden courtesy of a faulty alternator.

Even once Brown's car was recovered the stoppage continued as it became clear the tyre bundles at the beach chicane weren't positioned correctly.

Having been moved back for the Carrera Cup practice session they hadn't repositioned for the Supercars session, something remedied by track workers before the session resumed.

To that point Cam Waters was the pacesetter thanks to a 1m11.044s set moments before the red flag.

However he had also brushed the wall during his first run, Tickford Racing using the break to re-align the wheels on his Mustang.

When the session resumed Waters continued to set the pace, becoming the first driver into the 1m10s with a 1m10.892s.

Shane van Gisbergen was relatively quiet for much of the session, the Kiwi even taking a trip down escape road right before the red flag.

But with six minutes to go he made his move, vaulting to the top of the times with a 1m10.741s.

That time last until the final minute when there was a raft of improvements thanks to qualifying sims.

Will Davison was the first to jump van Gisbergen with a 1m10.739s, before Waters trumped them all with a 1m10.721s right at the flag.

"It was a little bit wild, scraping all the fences," said Waters. "Probably a bit too close for my liking.

"But the car is fast. We definitely made a few improvements between the practices, so that's good. We'll see how we go tomorrow."

Van Gisbergen's time was still good enough for third ahead of late improver Chaz Mostert, the top four all within a tenth of the pace.

David Reynolds was fifth fastest from Andre Heimgartner, who looked set to improve on his final run before ending up down an escape road.

Anton De Pasquale was seventh fastest, Percat eighth, Brown ninth and Mark Winterbottom 10th.

The on-track action for the Gold Coast 500 continues with qualifying for Race 1 at 11:25am local time tomorrow.

Gold Coast 500 Practice 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'10.7215
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'10.7397 0.0182 0.0182
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.7416 0.0201 0.0019
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.8120 0.0905 0.0704
5 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'10.9334 0.2119 0.1214
6 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'10.9948 0.2733 0.0614
7 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.0502 0.3287 0.0554
8 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.2281 0.5066 0.1779
9 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.2302 0.5087 0.0021
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.2344 0.5129 0.0042
11 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.2352 0.5137 0.0008
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.2537 0.5322 0.0185
13 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.2749 0.5534 0.0212
14 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.3315 0.6100 0.0566
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.3508 0.6293 0.0193
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.4847 0.7632 0.1339
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.5273 0.8058 0.0426
18 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.5370 0.8155 0.0097
19 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.5378 0.8163 0.0008
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.5496 0.8281 0.0118
21 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.7263 1.0048 0.1767
22 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.8083 1.0868 0.0820
23 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.9334 1.2119 0.1251
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.2028 1.4813 0.2694
25 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.2524 1.5309 0.0496
View full results
Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Previous article

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Next article

Supercars drivers baffled by Gold Coast kerb rules

Supercars drivers baffled by Gold Coast kerb rules
