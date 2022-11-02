Tickets Subscribe
Supercars locks in crucial Gen3 aero test
Supercars News

Golding completes PremiAir Racing's 2023 line-up

PremiAir Racing has confirmed that James Golding will continue with the squad, as expected, for the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Golding completes PremiAir Racing's 2023 line-up
Listen to this article

The newest team in Supercars announced Golding's re-signing today, formalising his place in the team off the back of a half-season deal in 2022.

Golding, known as Jimmy, only joined the team following the Darwin round in June after Garry Jacobson was dumped from the line-up.

Next year he will be partnered with new signing Tim Slade, who joins from Blanchard Racing Team.

With Golding's future secured the 2023 grid is all but set, with little in the way of formal announcements to come.

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, Cameron Hill is set to join Matt Stone Racing, which, barring any shock changes at Brad Jones Racing or Tickford Racing, will lock in the field for next season.

According to PremiAir Racing owner Peter Xibberras, retaining Golding based on his 2022 form was a "no-brainer".

"Despite being thrown in the deep end part-way through a highly competitive Supercars season, Jimmy has held his own and worked exceptionally well with our team to deliver increasingly improved results,” said Xiberras.

“We have greatly enjoyed working with Jimmy over the second half of the 2022 season and to us it was a no-brainer to keep him on for 2023.

"I know everyone at PremiAir Racing is very pleased that he will be continuing on with us for the new season.”

According to team principal Matt Cook, the impending switch to Gen3 cars will give Golding the chance to shine even more in 2023.

“There is no arguing the fact that Jimmy is talented behind the wheel," said Cook.

"With what he has been able to deliver in a baptism of fire, and in our older car no less, we are truly excited to see what we can do together across an entire season, and with new Gen3 equipment to boot."

This latest deal properly marks Golding's return to the Supercars fold.

He was left without a drive when Garry Rogers Motorsport pulled out of Supercars at the end of the 2019 season, his focus switching to Bathurst 1000 deals and an S5000 programme.

That was until the somewhat unexpected opportunity with PremiAir came along this year, something Golding has grabbed with both hands.

“Since joining the team halfway through the season, it has been a big challenge for sure but one that I have really enjoyed,” Golding said.

“It has been great working with the whole team and improving our performance as the year has progressed.

“I want to thank Peter and Matt for the opportunity they have given me to not only prove myself, but also trust me to lead the team in the right direction.

"I also want to thank everyone who played an important role in my return to Supercars and have ultimately led me to this opportunity. I thank my family, friends, and sponsors for their tremendous support on what was a difficult time away from full-time Supercars racing.

“From the moment I joined PremiAir Racing I have felt welcomed. I am excited by the potential I can see in our young team. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together in 2023.”

Supercars locks in crucial Gen3 aero test
Supercars locks in crucial Gen3 aero test
