Supercars News

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely
Supercars News

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely

By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Renee Gracie says it's unlikely she'll add to her two Bathurst 1000 starts, but hasn't ruled out a return to Mount Panorama in another category.

Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely

There was talk last year that the racer-turned-adult-entertainer could look to run a self-funded wildcard entry at the Great Race in the future.

She already has two Bathurst starts to her name, having shared the Harvey Norman-backed 'Supergirls' entry with Simona de Silvestro in 2015 and 2016.

However it appears Gracie has shelved her latest wildcard plans, the Aussie, who is currently on a fact-finding trip to the US, telling Motorsport.com she's unlikely to re-appear in the Supercars 'main game'.

She's not ruling out a Bathurst return entirely, though, Gracie admitting she's interested in tackling Mount Panorama in something other than a Supercar.

“I don’t know if I could ever do main game again, to be honest," she said. "I think I’ve just been out of the sport for too long.

"But potentially going GT or Porsche, even something small and fun like Toyota GT86 where it’s 30 or 40 cars and really enjoyable. Just fun weekends of rubbing and racing, learning every single lap, every corner – something like that I’d find very fun and entertaining.

"It would be good to dip the toe back in again."

According to Gracie, the key motivator to get back in a racing car – either in the US or Australia – is fun.

She says she wants to enjoy her racing again, after falling out of love with the sport during her time in Supercars and Super2.

“It’s all about doing it for enjoyment – I lost my enjoyment for it when I was racing towards those last few years," she said.

"To have that passion sparked again, to have fun and narrow it down to just racing and put all of the other stuff aside, is something that I’d love to do.

"Something with good cars, good tracks that gives me a good experience and meet great people. The whole weekend has to be an enjoyable process, and if I can find something that ticks all those boxes that would definitely be ideal.”

Gracie competed in Australian Carrera Cup in 2013 and 2014 before moving to the second-tier Super2 series in 2015.

She raced Super2 into the 2017 season before walking away from motor racing and finding fame through subscription website OnlyFans.

Prime
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
