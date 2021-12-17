Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive
Supercars / Grove Racing driver announcement News

Grove Racing to run two Penrite cars

By:

Grove Racing is expected to field a pair of Penrite-backed Ford Mustangs for the 2022 Supercars season.

The team has now locked in its 2022 driver line-up, veteran Lee Holdsworth to line up alongside David Reynolds.

Holdsworth will replace Brad Jones Racing-bound Andre Heimgartner, as GR continues to evaluate teenager Matt Payne ahead of a possible promotion in 2023.

The Holdsworth deal will also see Penrite increase its backing at GR for the 2022 season.

Having only taken naming rights on Reynolds' car for the 2021 season, the Australian-owned oil company is set to back both Reynolds and Holdsworth next year.

The brand has taken total naming rights of a two-car team before, Erebus Motorsport running under the Penrite Racing banner with Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Penrite then followed Reynolds to GR when he made a sensational defection ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive
Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive
Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive
Supercars

Holdsworth to combine real estate job, Supercars drive

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
