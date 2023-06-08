Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery
Grove Racing pulled the covers of its latest Indigenous round livery ahead of the Darwin Triple Crown.
Darwin will once again host the official Indigenous round for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.
Grove Racing is among the teams to have unveiled their special liveries, pulling the covers off its First Nations-inspired Ford Mustangs.
The Penrite cars were unveiled alongside Troy Herfoss' Honda, which will also run an Indigenous livery for the Australian Superbike Championship races in Darwin.
The one-off look for the cars and bike was based on artwork from Lorraine Kabbindi White, a former educator at Melbourne Indigenous Transition School, through MITS's association with Grove Racing.
The artwork featured is 'Ankung Kunred - Wild Honey Country' and 'Modjarrki - Freshwater Crocodile'.
As part of the Indigenous round livery, Grove Racing is also auctioning off a number of items to raise funds for the MITS. A similar auction last year raised $44,000.
“The partnership with Grove/Penrite Racing is one which we are very proud of here at MITS and we are delighted to be partnering with them again in 2023," said MITS CEO Edward Tudor.
"This is now the second year that Penrite/Grove have partnered with MITS, after an enormously successful campaign in 2022, which raised an incredible $40,000 for our school.
"To put this into perspective, this supports three young students to attend our school and boarding programme for a year.
"The 2023 car and bike livery look incredible once again. It is a really special way to celebrate our students’ unique cultures, bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together to learn more about each other.
"The relationship with Penrite/Grove now goes well beyond the Darwin Triple Crown Indigenous Round, and that is what is so meaningful to us at MITS. Their support is generous and genuine – through fundraising, speaking to our students, showcasing and celebrating their cultures and welcoming them into their headquarters."
Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi added: “It is fantastic to launch this livery among our partners, the Grove family and MITS. We are supporting MITS again this year and to see Lorraine’s artwork on our Penrite Mustangs is something quite special.
"I think they look awesome, and I am looking forward to seeing them racing at Hidden Valley.”
Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium
Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium
Reynolds details Newcastle nightmare
Reynolds details Newcastle nightmare Reynolds details Newcastle nightmare
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims
Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Latest news
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone
Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.