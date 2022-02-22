Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

Listen to this article

The highly-rated teenager will kick off his Supercars career this year as part of the Erebus Academy system.

That includes a programme in the second-tier Super2 series with the Erebus-aligned Image Racing squad, which will dovetail with his TCR Australia commitments.

Hanson tasted Supercars hardware for the first time at Winton yesterday when he cut 30 laps in his Image Racing Holden.

However that running was hampered by power steering issues.

Today he drove a main game car for the first time, enjoying a stint in Will Brown's #9 Holden as part of the pre-season test.

"That was bloody crazy," said Hanson. "Honestly, I've only ever done 30 laps in a Super2 car and [Erebus CEO Barry Ryan] says, 'do you want to have a go in Will Brown's car?'.

"I was honestly probably shitting myself a little bit. I didn't really know what to expect. I haven't had a lot of experience in a Supercar at all.

"But it was absolutely awesome. I'm not going to forget that for a lifetime."

Hanson will return to his Super2 car for more testing tomorrow.

"We had a few little dramas with the car [on Monday] which the boys have sorted out," he said. "We'll push on tomorrow for a full test day. I'm sure I'm going to be wrecked by the end of it."

Erebus has run five drivers today, with Bathurst co-driver Jack Perkins also spending time in Brown's car. Brodie Kostecki was joined by his Bathurst partner David Russell in the #99.

Erebus wasn't the only team to cycle through more than its primary drivers during today's sole pre-season outing for the Melbourne teams.

Walkinshaw Andretti United also gave co-drivers Fabian Coulthard and Warren Luff laps, while Team 18 co-drivers Michael Caruso and James Golding were on hand for the test too.

Like with last week's Queensland Raceway test there has been no publicly available live timing.

The last team to test ahead of the new season is PremiAir Racing, which will hit Queensland Raceway tomorrow.

The 2022 Supercars season will kick off on March 4-6 at Sydney Motorsport Park.