Hazelwood to make MSR move

Motorsport.com sources have indicated that an MSR return has been sealed for Hazelwood as the Queensland-based squad eyes an all-new roster for the 2022 season.

Hazelwood, who is set to depart Brad Jones Racing, is expected to team up with Jack Le Brocq in MSR Holdens next year.

Hazelwood has history with MSR dating back to a maiden second-tier Super2 series campaign back in 2014.

He continued to drive for the team until the end of 2019, helping MSR to the Super2 title in 2017 before team and driver stepped up to the main game together the following year.

MSR somewhat unexpectedly found itself without any drivers for next season when Jake Kostecki inked a deal with Tickford and Zane Goddard then announced his impending departure.

Le Brocq was quickly sorted in a straight swap with Kostecki, while a number of drivers were linked to the Goddard seat before Hazelwood emerged as the clear front-runner.

Neither driver have been formally confirmed by MSR, however team boss Matt Stone did tell the Parked Up podcast earlier this week that he has his drivers for 2022 sorted.

“Our plans for next year are fully locked and loaded, we are working on putting the release together, and looking at the different ways to do it,” Stone explained.

“The big focus for us over the past in the last couple of years is to aim to have continuity into the Gen3 rollover so we can really capitalise on it.

“We don’t want new drivers, new crew, new this and that, while we are trying focus on a new car.

“Now with that being pushed back to the following season, the next focus for us is to have continuity over the next two years.

“We have basically put it all together and we are packaging it up to release it to the world, on what our two-year forecast is, it’s locked and loaded and coming out very shortly.

“We did have a plan to release [Tuesday] morning and give a piece to the puzzle on what we are putting together. However, we have since decided to go with a different strategy to maybe a bigger release.

“It takes a bit longer to put it together to give a lot more of the whole puzzle rather than just pieces of it.”