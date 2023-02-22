Subscribe
Previous / Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars Next / Accusations of Ford gamesmanship at Supercars test
Supercars News

Heimgartner completes Supercars test sweep

Andre Heimgartner edged Will Brown in the afternoon session of the official pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Heimgartner completes Supercars test sweep
Listen to this article

The Brad Jones Racing driver made a fast start to the day when he comfortably topped a morning session held in mixed conditions.

The weather was similarly fickle across the four-hour afternoon session, with occasional rain shower interrupting the dry running.

Still the times ended up slightly faster overall, Heimgartner repeating his session-topping antics with a 1m29.678s.

As was the case in the morning Will Brown was second fastest, although this time the Erebus driver was only 0.01s adrift as he too cracked a mid-1m29s.

Brodie Kostecki was third fastest while Macauley Jones, Jack Smith and Bryce Fullwood all banked late laps to make it an all-BJR/Erebus top six.

A number of those laps came during an additional 15 minutes of running added to the cut-off after Nick Percat stopped with a loose wheel inside the last 10 of the scheduled minutes.

Another to improve during the extra time was Shane van Gisbergen, who made his first appearance near the top of the times with the seventh best lap.

At that point it was all Camaros in the top 10, although a last ditch effort from Todd Hazelwood in the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang saw him grab ninth, between Mark Winterbottom and Broc Feeney.

The next-best Mustang was was Chaz Mostert way down in 11th in his Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford.

The dominant showing from the Camaro comes amid parity complaints from Ford and head of a fresh VCAT aero homologation test next week.

The end of the official test means that the teams that have exhausted their pre-season allocation won't run again until practice for the Newcastle 500 in early March.

Teams such was WAU, Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing and Team 18 still have a day left that will be used next week.

shares
comments

Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars

Accusations of Ford gamesmanship at Supercars test
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

General

Schenken returns in coaching role Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Supercars

Reynolds refutes sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Misc General

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

SUPC Supercars

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NSTR NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.