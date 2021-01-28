Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post

Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post
By:

Kelly Grove Racing has unintentionally offered a sneak peek at Andre Heimgartner's 2021 livery in an Instagram post.

The squad posted a video of David Reynolds' car running on the workshop floor, ahead of the their new signing's first test next month.

While the focus of the video is on the Penrite-backed Reynolds car, it also offers a telling glimpse of Heimgartner's car in the background.

It's clear to see that, as expected, Ned Whiskey will continue as the primary backer of the #7 entry for the coming season.

However Penrite, which joined KGR from Erebus as part of the Reynolds deal, will also have a significant presence on the Heimgartner car.

The two KGR cars are set to have their first hit-out of the year at Winton on February 16, for what will be the official pre-season test for the Victoria-based teams.

That will give ex-Erebus driver Reynolds, who earlier this week celebrated the birth of his first child in Melbourne, his first taste of the Mustang.

Heimgartner may, however, be forced to sit out the test if he can't get back to Australia and out of quarantine in time.

He was meant to return from his native New Zealand this week after taking part in the New Zealand Grand Prix, but has been left stranded by unexpected changes to the NZ/Australia travel bubble.

A recent case of COVID-19 community transmission in NZ has seen Australia temporarily reinstate its two-week quarantine requirement for new arrivals, something that is supposed to lift later today.

If it does both Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen will be able to return and take part in pre-season testing. If not, they both may be stuck in quarantine for the sole testing outing ahead of the Mount Panorama 500.

Either way Heimgartner will be racing with an injury when the season kicks off, after fracturing his thumb in a crash during the NZGP weekend.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

