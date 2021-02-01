Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang

Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang
By:

The covers have come off Andre Heimgartner's #7 Kelly Grove Racing Ford Mustang ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

After being inadvertently teased in a social post last week, the Kiwi's new look has now been officially unveiled by KGR.

As expected Ned Whiskey continues as the primary backer of the #7 entry, while the team's new Penrite deal means there is black and gold detail at the front and rear flank of the car.

The launch of the Heimgartner Mustang follows a series of significant announcements for the former Nissan Motorsport squad, including a key ownership change and the signing of Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds.

“It’s great to continue the team’s partnership with NED Whisky into the new season and have that stability in the team," said Heimgartner.

"They’re a great business to work with and we did some pretty cool things together in 2020 so I’m looking forward to continuing to build on that this season.

“It’s definitely going to be different ball game this year. There’s obviously been a big change in the team with the Groves coming onboard and we all have high expectations of where we think we should be compared to the rest of the teams in pitlane. Hopefully we can get some more silverware for NED Whisky Racing.

“I’ll continue to have Dilan [Talabani] engineer my side of the garage, we’ve worked together for a long time now so we have a very strong relationship. But it will also be great to have the input of Alistair McVean, Dave Reynolds and a few other new members of the team as well which should give us some fresh ideas with setting up the cars.”

The 2021 campaign will be Heimgartner's fourth with KGR, and comes off the back of a career-best season that yielded a pole, two podiums and 14th in the points.

"Getting that pole position and then a couple of podiums last year was a great result, considering everything that was going on behind the scenes, and we expect to keep pushing forward this year," said KGR co-owner Todd Kelly.

“We all have high expectations for Andre, there’s no doubt in my mind that he can win races. He came very close to achieving that a couple of times last year.

"With the support of the Grove Group now, we have the resource and infrastructure in place to hopefully be able to give both drivers the opportunity to achieve success and take it to the front-runners.

“The whole team has been working extremely hard in the off-season to develop the cars and produce some new parts, so I’m looking forward to seeing how all of the changes perform once we get to the test day and then Bathurst.”

Heimgartner will debut his new livery at the Winton pre-season test on February 16.

There had been some concern he may miss the test due to a change in the border arrangement between Australia and New Zealand, however the green zone has now been reinstated and Heimgartner is expected to cross the Tasman today.

He will be nursing an injury for the first part of the season, though, after a crash during the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend left him with fractures in his hand.

Series Supercars

Series Supercars
Drivers Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

