Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

Listen to this article

The race-winning Kiwi is set to lead the BJR line-up this season, replacing Nick Percat in the #8 entry for the 2022 Supercars season.

It's a return of sorts for Heimgartner, who was drafted in as an enduro driver at the last minute in 2017 for the injured Ash Walsh.

That helped re-launch what was a stalled career, Heimgartner joining Kelly Racing the following season for what would be a four-year stint.

Heimgartner won't just take over Walkinshaw-bound Percat's number for the 2022 season, but will also carry over the major backing from R&J Batteries.

“To be joining forces with such a legendary team and sponsors is an amazing opportunity and challenge I am really looking forward to," said Heimgartner, who joins on a multi-year deal.

"I can’t wait for the year ahead and much more success to come.

“Knowing BJR is going to be my home for the long-term is very exciting. The team has such a great vibe. They are one of the most established teams in the business, but the feeling is really one of a big family unit.

"I’ve felt so welcomed already and to have the whole team at R&J Batteries right behind me has been fantastic.”

Team owner Brad Jones welcomed both his new driver to the team and the continuation of the relationship with R&J Batteries.

“Andre is a familiar face with the BJR team and I’m extremely excited to have him on board, full-time, for the 2022 season and beyond," said Jones.

“It’s also brilliant to be extending our relationship with R&J Batteries. Their continued support has been exceptional and I’m very excited for what’s to come in 2022 and maintain this strong partnership together.”