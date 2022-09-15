The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar

Listen to this article

The 2023 introduction of the Gen3 rules next season means Ford Performance and Ford's Supercars homologation team Dick Johnson Racing has effectively had to develop two aerodynamic packages.

The first was based on the S550, or the sixth-generation Mustang, which is the same shape that competes using the Gen2 platform in Supercars right now.

The S550 package in Gen3 spec has been used on the sole prototype Mustang currently undergoing testing and development.

However that car will soon be updated to the new S650 shape, the design of which was kept carefully under wraps until today's global launch of the road car.

As part of the launch, renders of the new-look Mustang Supercar were made public for the first time.

While the timing of the introduction of the new-spec Mustang has been awkward in terms of Gen3, Rushbrook isn't convinced being forced to have two stabs at the aero package is all that bad.

Instead, he sees needing to do it twice as a benefit.

"You learn something every time you do a new car for a new series and in this case we're effectively doing two cars for one new series," he told Motorsport.com.

"And you learn something every time you do that.

"When we did it with the sixth generation car we learned a lot from that. The seventh generation car is markedly different. So it was an all-new body and aero development for the seventh-generation car.

"But it's been good working with the series and meeting their requirements and making it a great race car."

While DJR has taken the lead on the Blue Oval's Gen3 work, as was the case with the Gen2-spec Mustang, Ford Performance in the US has had a direct hand in the development of the aero package for the new rules.

"We've brought our resources," said Rushbrook. "The design studio has been very engaged to make sure we meet the rules but we also stay very true to what the road car is.

"Our lead aerodynamicist Alex Allmendinger has been fantastic in terms of running the CFD and working with the series and working with all of our teams, especially DJR, to make sure we meet the rules and have a great race car."

While Supercars is currently undergoing its own dyno testing programme in the US, Rushbrook also confirmed that Ford Performance has had a hand in helping develop the Ford Gen3-spec V8.

The Ford motor for the new cars is based on the Coyote production series, with Herrod Performance set to supply all Ford teams from 2023 onwards.

"We've been running it on our dyno here for months now, at this point," said Rushbrook of the new-spec Supercars motor.

"A lot of good work has been done. There are facilities here that we have, in terms of the sophistication on those dynos, that help Herrod Performance and DJR in what we need to do for installation of the engine in the vehicles."

Ford Mustang GT Gen3 1 / 4 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 2 / 4 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 3 / 4 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 4 / 4 Photo by: Ford Motor Company