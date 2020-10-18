Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

shares
comments
Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
By:

Bathurst 1000 champions Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander have paid tribute to the famous Holden brand following its final factory win at Mount Panorama.

Today's Bathurst race was a farewell of sorts for Holden, the brand set to be shut down by General Motors at the end of this year.

That means while there will still be Commodores on the Supercars grid next season, there will no factory team, ending a long-standing tradition in Australian touring car racing.

The factory era was brought to a fitting close at Mount Panorama today, van Gisbergen and Tander combining for a famous Great Race victory.

And the occasion wasn't lost on either of the drivers, van Gisbergen reflecting on when he joined the Holden fold in 2013 after his controversial split with Stone Brothers Racing/Erebus Motorsport.

"I had some troubles, joined Holden, and I just remember [then-motorsport boss] Simon [McNamara] and [media manager] Gerald [McDornan] and the team, and all the Holden  guys, how welcoming they were," said van Gisbergen. 

"You really felt like a family, you felt like a Holden driver. 

"It's been cool to be part of. And then becoming the factory team and having that weight on your shoulders, representing them like that, it's pretty special. 

"To win here, the last one in a Holden, is pretty cool."

Read Also:

Van Gisbergen celebrated his win by stopping on Conrod Straight and grabbing a Holden flag off one of the few fans allowed inside the circuit, before proudly flying the flag out the window on his way back to parc ferme.

"I was thinking I'd pick up the chequered flag, and then I saw the guy there and I thought I'd stop and grab it," he said.

"Hopefully it looked cool with the flag out the top. Hopefully it was a good way to send [Holden] off."

For Tander, meanwhile, it was a fourth Bathurst triumph in a Holden, three of those coming in factory Holdens, two with the Walkinshaw-run Holden Racing Team and then this one with Triple Eight.

"I've been fortunate to have had a very strong relationship with Holden since 1998," he said. "It's been a real honour to drive their race cars for various teams. 

"Bathurst means a lot to the Holden people. One of the fondest memories I have in my career is when we took the trophy into head office in 2011 with Nick [Percat], and how excited everyone was that we had Bathurst success. 

"And even going over to Elizabeth to the manufacturing plant and doing the same thing there, seeing the line workers getting a photo with the trophy was very, very special. 

"I feel incredibly honoured. It's a sad end to a fantastic brand. But I'm glad we were able to give a shed of light in these final moments. I'm really, really honoured to be part of it."

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal

Previous article

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal

Next article

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Garth Tander
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Oliveira slams “childish” Bagnaia over Le Mans Q2 MotoGP spat
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira slams “childish” Bagnaia over Le Mans Q2 MotoGP spat

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Crutchlow: Van der Mark shouldn't replace Rossi mid-weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Van der Mark shouldn't replace Rossi mid-weekend

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and why is he linked to the Mercedes F1 team?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and why is he linked to the Mercedes F1 team?

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

Latest news

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

2
Super GT

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error

3
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Cassidy wins, Sette Camara crashes

3h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Latest news

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over
Supercars

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal
Supercars

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.