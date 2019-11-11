Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth to retain Tickford Supercars seat

shares
comments
Holdsworth to retain Tickford Supercars seat
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 6:08 AM

Lee Holdsworth is set to retain his spot in Tickford Racing's driver line-up for the 2020 Supercars season

Having been signed on a single-year deal for 2019, there's been some uncertainty over Holdsworth's future with the Ford squad – particularly with young gun Thomas Randle waiting in the wings.

However a strong run of recent results appears to have helped Holdsworth secure a second season in a Tickford Mustang, Motorsport.com sources suggesting he's now locked in for the #5 entry for 2020.

That'll leave Tickford's line-up largely unchanged for next season, Holdsworth, Cam Waters and Will Davison all staying put, as Jack Le Brocq joins in place of the Walkinshaw-bound Chaz Mostert.

Tickford declined to comment on its 2020 line-up when approached by Motorsport.com.

News of an impending extension of Holdsworth's deal comes off the back of a drought-breaking third place alongside Randle at Sandown.

It was the three-time race winner's first podium in 2045 days, snapping a streak stretching back to 2014 when he was driving for the Mercedes-shod Erebus squad.

That there was an element of fortune to the result, the #5 inheriting third after leader Shane van Gisbergen suffered a late damper failure, didn't phase an emotional Holdsworth at the finish. 

“It was nice to actually have some good luck for once because we have been on the wrong end of it so many times just recently where we have been a shot at a podium,” he said.

“I’m just stoked to be back up on the podium. It’s been way too long; it’s a really good feeling.

“I was tearing up with about six [laps] to go and I thought, I’ve got to pull myself together here because it’s not over.”

“It’s been a really tough road. It’s nice to be back in a team with equipment that’s competitive and supportive people around you and feel welcome and feel like you’re building on something.

“It’s sort of a revamp of my career, I see it in a way.”

Next article
Supercars to review Sydney plan this week

Previous article

Supercars to review Sydney plan this week

Next article

Penske fines ‘a waste of time’, says Triple Eight boss

Penske fines ‘a waste of time’, says Triple Eight boss
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Lee Holdsworth
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Ducati aims to convince Zarco over Avintia ride

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
NHRA

Englishtown Sportsman summary

5
NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.