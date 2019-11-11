Holdsworth to retain Tickford Supercars seat

Having been signed on a single-year deal for 2019, there's been some uncertainty over Holdsworth's future with the Ford squad – particularly with young gun Thomas Randle waiting in the wings.

However a strong run of recent results appears to have helped Holdsworth secure a second season in a Tickford Mustang, Motorsport.com sources suggesting he's now locked in for the #5 entry for 2020.

That'll leave Tickford's line-up largely unchanged for next season, Holdsworth, Cam Waters and Will Davison all staying put, as Jack Le Brocq joins in place of the Walkinshaw-bound Chaz Mostert.

Tickford declined to comment on its 2020 line-up when approached by Motorsport.com.

News of an impending extension of Holdsworth's deal comes off the back of a drought-breaking third place alongside Randle at Sandown.

It was the three-time race winner's first podium in 2045 days, snapping a streak stretching back to 2014 when he was driving for the Mercedes-shod Erebus squad.

That there was an element of fortune to the result, the #5 inheriting third after leader Shane van Gisbergen suffered a late damper failure, didn't phase an emotional Holdsworth at the finish.

“It was nice to actually have some good luck for once because we have been on the wrong end of it so many times just recently where we have been a shot at a podium,” he said.

“I’m just stoked to be back up on the podium. It’s been way too long; it’s a really good feeling.

“I was tearing up with about six [laps] to go and I thought, I’ve got to pull myself together here because it’s not over.”

“It’s been a really tough road. It’s nice to be back in a team with equipment that’s competitive and supportive people around you and feel welcome and feel like you’re building on something.

“It’s sort of a revamp of my career, I see it in a way.”