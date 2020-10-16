Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 6 in
13 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

shares
comments
Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
By:

Two years ago Lee Holdsworth thought his full-time Supercars career was over – now he's on provisional pole for the Bathurst 1000.

The 37-year-old took a popular provisional pole at Mount Panorama today, topping a dramatic qualifying session with a well-time effort between a red flag and a shower of rain.

The result continued a strong start to the Bathurst weekend for the Tickford squad, which has topped four of the six sessions so far.

It also marked an impressive career turnaround for Holdsworth, who this time two years ago was unsure he'd have a spot on the grid the following season.

At that point he was nearing the end of a difficult four-year stint at Team 18, headed for a 21st place finish in the points and without a drive for 2019.

It was only late deal with Tickford Racing that saved his full-time career, a slow start with the Ford squad now yielding big gains as he returns to full confidence.

"Towards the end of 2018 I didn't think I'd have a drive for the following year," Holdsworth explained.

"You have years in your career that really smash your confidence. Joining Tickford has helped rebuild that. 

"It's knowing you've got a good bunch of guys around you, that you've got fast cars, and you just need to learn how to drive it. 

"Throughout last year it was a rebuilding process and I came into this year with a hell of a lot of confidence. 

"You need confidence around [Bathurst], that's for sure. You need to know what you've got underneath you and know you can push as hard as you want. 

"I'm at that point now. I think I've realised what these cars need and the way they need to be driven."

Read Also:

While unwilling to divulge all the keys required to unlock a Tickford Mustang's pace, Holdsworth says a shift in his driving style has made a big difference.

"With the Tickford cars, there's not much roll phase," he said. "You don't have any coast. 

"That's the biggest thing to get your head around. They like an input, you're either on the brake or on the throttle. If you have any coast, the car's not rotating. That's hard to get your head around, sometimes. 

"You sort of just need to let your body process it, let your mind process it, and it comes to you over time."

Holdsworth will have an opportunity to convert provisional pole into the real thing tomorrow when he runs last in the Top 10 Shootout.

But while that would usually be the best time to run, forecast rain could turn the single-lap dash on its head. 

"It's a bit of a lottery as to what's going to happen with the weather tomorrow," he said. "As long as you're in the 10, it'll work itself out."

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Previous article

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Lee Holdsworth
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

F1's greatest cars: Brawn BGP 001
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

F1's greatest cars: Brawn BGP 001

Latest news

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

3
Formula 1

F1's greatest cars: Brawn BGP 001

Latest news

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
Supercars

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.