Illness rules Fraser out of Supercars test
Tickford Racing's rookie signing Declan Fraser will sit out the pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has been battling tonsillitis for the past week, having initially suffered through the shakedown of his new Ford Mustang with a sore throat last Wednesday.
He later ended up being treated in hospital with antibiotics and intravenous fluids.
Based on medical advice it has now been decided that Fraser will sit out Wednesday's all-in pre-season test at SMP.
His car will instead be shared by drivers from the Tickford Racing co-driver pool which is expected to include James Moffat and Zak Best.
“Giving the co-drivers some extra time in the car early on is certainly not going to hurt and we’ll have the added benefit of getting feedback and also gives them the chance to get to grips with the Gen3 a little earlier too," said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.
"We’re focussed on making some good out of an unfortunate situation.
“Declan is a fit young bloke and we’re confident he’ll be back, fighting fit and ready to go in no time.”
