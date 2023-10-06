Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Neil Crompton has been sidelined from commentary duties at the Bathurst 1000 by a bout of what is believed to be food poisoning.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Neil Crompton

The former racer and Supercars powerbroker has been a highly noticeable absence from the broadcast of the Friday action from Mount Panorama.

He would normally have been in the commentary box alongside Mark Skaife for the Supercars sessions, however it's been Skaife and Chad Neylon for two sessions so far, as will be the case for qualifying.

Supercars has confirmed that a bout of suspected food poisoning is to blame for Crompton's absence with the highly-experienced broadcaster opting to not come to the track today.

He is expected to return to the comm box "as soon as possible".

"Neil Crompton has been absent from his regular duties today due to illness," said a Supercars spokesperson.

"He's currently recovering and will return to normal duties as soon as possible."

