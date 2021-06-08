Tickets Subscribe
Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed
Supercars News

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

By:

Russell Ingall says his first proper test with Triple Eight will mark a critical point in his Bathurst 1000 preparations.

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

The veteran is set to make a sensational comeback to Supercars this October, teaming up with teenager Broc Feeney in a T8-run wildcard for the Great Race.

He's currently working on reviving race-level fitness, with his on-track running having been limited to a Hyundai Excel race alongside Feeney in April, and a handful of testing laps in Feeney's Super2 car at Queensland Raceway.

The Bathurst prep will ramp on June 30 when Ingall and Feeney head back to QR for their first proper test in their T8 ZB Holden.

According to Ingall that first test, one of just three allowed under the strict Supercars rules, will be the most important in terms of getting up to speed before the Great Race.

“I'm definitely excited to finally get to steer the actual race car that Broc and I will be racing in this year's Bathurst 1000," said Ingall.

"I had a few laps in Broc’s VF Super2 car a few weeks ago just to get my eye in, but the main test at the end of this month will be the most important one.

"To get laps in the ZB Commodore, which I've only driven once before, getting to know everyone within the Triple Eight team, and finding out how their procedures work will be the goals of the day."

While the pre-Bathurst running will be limited, Ingall is confident pace won't be an issue when he gets back to Mount Panorama.

He's even joked that he may be quick enough to emerge as a contender to replace seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup at T8 next season.

"It’s certainly an ambitious programme but we have two more of these test days along with a couple of corporate days, so by the end of all this testing we should be on the money.

"You never know, if things go really well, I could be one of the ones in the running for Whincup's seat at the end of the year."

Ingall and Feeney will be in one of two confirmed wildcards for Bathurst, the other to be raced by four-time Great Race winner Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed

Previous article

Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Russell Ingall , Broc Feeney
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

