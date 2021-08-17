Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perkins makes shock stroke revelation Next / Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars News

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

By:

Russell Ingall says his experience won't make Broc Feeney any quicker at the Bathurst 1000 later this year, but it could still help them get a result in the Great Race.

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

The pair will team form one of the more fascinating partnerships when they team up as a Triple Eight-run wildcard entry at this year's Bathurst 1000.

Their dynamic is highly unique; Ingall, 57, is a two-time Great Race winner, former series champion and hasn't raced in the Bathurst 1000 since 2016. Feeney, meanwhile, is just 18 years old, still competing in the second-tier Super2 series and is facing just his second Bathurst 1000 start.

Following their first proper pre-Bathurst test last week, Ingall outlined what he says are clearly defined roles for the pair heading into the Great Race.

On the advice of T8 boss Roland Dane, Ingall says his job won't be extracting speed out of the highly-rated teenager.

Instead his focus will be on helping Feeney take a big picture view of a race that often rewards strategy over sheer pace.

"Broc's technique is very good," Ingall told Motorsport.com.

"He does driver instructing down at Paul Morris' Norwell circuit and I've been going down there and doing stuff in the little [Toyota] 86s, which have telemetry. And I can see his technique is very good – hence why he's going so well [in Super2].

"So I'm going to bounce off of that. He's definitely going to be a help.

"Roland said to me, 'look, we're looking at you to give your experience to Broc. Not to show him how to go quick, because he'll be quick enough. But how to get through the race, what to expect, things to be careful of... and keep him grounded throughout the event'.

"When we get to the big one on the Sunday, he's got to have half a game plan for how he's going to approach it. So if something pops up he'll know how to deal with it. Or if he's getting pressured by someone he might realise it's better to let someone go than stick it in the wall.

"It's a long race, and I've seen a lot of people throw it away because they are treating it like a sprint. Yes the pace is fast, but a lot of people have won it from a long way down the grid because they've been smart."

Feeney is widely-tipped as the favourite to replace Jamie Whincup in the famous #88 entry when the seven-time champion walks away from full-time racing at the end of this season.

He currently holds a 51-point lead in the Super2 series off the back of three wins from four races in Townsville recently.

Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Bam Media

shares
comments
Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Previous article

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Next article

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

2
Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

20 min
3
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

4
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
SUPC

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

20m
Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst
SUPC

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

1 h
Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
SUPC

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

22 h
Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed

Aug 13, 2021
Bathurst 1000 set to retain date
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 set to retain date

Aug 13, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
Aug 10, 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

TCR Australia cancels Sandown round
TCR Australia

TCR Australia cancels Sandown round

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Supercars Supercars

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.