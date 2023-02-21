Subscribe
Jacobson inks Supercars return with Tickford

Garry Jacobson will return to Supercars this season after inking an endurance deal with Tickford Racing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Former Super2 champion was left without a drive midway through last year when he was dumped by PremiAir Racing after the Darwin Triple Crown.

It’s only now that he’s sealed a return to both the series and Tickford, the team having helped him to the second-tier title in 2016.

Jacobson will form part of the four-man enduro roster for Tickford along with returnees James Moffat and Zak Best and new signing Tyler Everingham.

Making way for Jacobson and Everingham is Zane Goddard, who will race the Triple Eight wildcard entry, and Kurt Kostecki, who departs along with brother Jake.

The exact pairings haven’t been set with all four enduro drivers to cycle through Declan Fraser’s car at tomorrow’s pre-season test in Sydney as the rookie recovers from tonsillitis.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Garry back to the family at Tickford,” said Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards.

“We obviously worked together for a couple of years and had some great results, so it’s great to have him back in the team for this year’s enduros.

“For Garry to come in with so much recent experience at this level is a big plus, he’s shown before that he is a darned good driver and we think he’ll excel in the environment we have here.

“Of course we have some great memories together already; winning Super2 title a few years back, and he did a very good job as a rookie co-driver in 2017, so we’re very excited to welcome him back to Tickford and are looking forward to creating more memories at Sandown and Bathurst later this year.”

As for the rest of the long-distance line-up Edwards said: “Continuing with Moff and Zak is obviously great news as well.

“Zak got unlucky at Bathurst last year but no one questions his ability, and Moff’s been fantastic, two Bathurst podiums and one or two ‘could have beens’ will tell you that.

"We're really pleased with the addition of Tyler and when you look at the driver group in its entirety I think we've got a great mix of experience there. We're very happy to have these four guys in our stable and we’re confident they’ll give us a great shot both at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.”

