Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

shares
comments
Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
By:

Jess Dane's exact role as part of a revamped Triple Eight Supercars squad is yet to be defined.

The daughter of outgoing team principal Roland Dane will become the second biggest shareholder as part of the ownership shake-up announced earlier today, her stake worth 30 per cent.

Only new part-owner Tony Quinn will have a bigger share thanks to his 40 per cent buy-in to the powerhouse squad.

Dane is currently the team's commercial manager and is also undertaking a law degree.

While Jamie Whincup, a 19 per cent stakeholder, will take over the managing director and team principal roles at the end of this season, Jess Dane's day-to-day role under the new structure is less clear.

“That’s something for Jamie and me to work out, exactly what that looks like," said Dane when asked about the evolution of her role by Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

“We do have a kind of broad plan of what that role specifically looks like, but essentially I’m here to help Jamie do the very best job he can as managing director and team principal.

“Whatever that looks like, whatever he needs me to do to best support him, to get the best results out of the team, that’s absolutely what I will be doing.

“Hopefully in a year’s time I will have a law degree under my belt as well, so whatever that role looks like it will involve trying to keep Triple Eight out of any legal issues as well!”

Quinn won't have a hands-on involvement in the day-to-day running of the team, while Roland Dane will scale back to an advisor role.

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Previous article

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA / News

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP

Mercedes started Rolex 24 “average” but became “fantastic”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mercedes started Rolex 24 “average” but became “fantastic”

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive

Latest news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Reflecting on retiring Jamie Whincup's major milestones
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Reflecting on retiring Jamie Whincup's major milestones

Supercars CEO encouraged Triple Eight investment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars CEO encouraged Triple Eight investment

Trending

1
Supercars

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss

12h
2
NASCAR

BNS: Ryan Seaman - NASCAR spotlight

3
IndyCar

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Paul Tracy statement on IRL's Indy 500 ruling

4
Formula 1

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive

5
DTM

What the new-look DTM could look like in 2021

Latest news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Supercars
1h
Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Supercars
3h
Reflecting on retiring Jamie Whincup's major milestones

Reflecting on retiring Jamie Whincup's major milestones

Supercars
5h
Supercars CEO encouraged Triple Eight investment

Supercars CEO encouraged Triple Eight investment

Supercars
5h
Triple Eight 'has a plan' to replace Whincup

Triple Eight 'has a plan' to replace Whincup

Supercars
7h

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.