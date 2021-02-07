Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

shares
comments
Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
By:

Australian touring car legend John Bowe has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner took to social media to share the news today, explaining that the cancer was found during routine checks.

He says he feels fine, has no symptoms, and will begin treatment on Tuesday.

"Time to shift the focus away from motorsport and talk men's health again for a moment," wrote Bowe.

"Remember a while ago I encouraged all men over 40 to get yearly check ups regarding prostate cancer? Well guess what? I have been, and have now been confirmed to have it.

"I feel fine and have no signs, but it's there and I must do something about it!
So don't put it off just because you don't feel any symptoms.

"I'm having my first treatment on Tuesday at the new Peter McCallum Cancer Clinic in North Melbourne. After that I'm not sure because there are several options."

Bowe added that he's unsure how the diagnosis will affect his Touring Car Masters programme, however he is adamant he'll be on-track for the next round at Mount Panorama on the Easter long weekend.

"As our Touring Car Masters season continues at Bathurst in a few weeks time, I'm unsure of what effect it will have on that, but I'll be racing at the Mountain come hell or high water!" he wrote.

"I've never been one to pass up an opportunity to drive at that amazing racetrack!"

Read Also:

Bowe is one of Australia's most decorated drivers, winning national titles in open-wheelers, sportscars and touring cars.

By the mid-1980s he was a regular in the Australian Touring Car Championship, famously spending 11 seasons at Dick Johnson Racing.

That yielded two Bathurst 1000 wins alongside Johnson (1989 and 1994) as well as an ATCC title in 1995.

Bowe continued to race well into the Supercars era, only retiring at the end of the 2007 season.

Since 2009 he's been a front-runner in the popular TCM series, bagging four titles and recently becoming the first driver to reach 100 race wins.

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

Previous article

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers John Bowe
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
USAC

Reional Midget race results - Kokomo Midgets 2001-07-01

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
Formula 1

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

4h
Latest news
Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

7m
Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun
Supercars

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

Feb 5, 2021
Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds
Supercars

Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds

Feb 5, 2021
Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
Supercars

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Feb 5, 2021
De Pasquale to run one-off Bathurst number
Supercars

De Pasquale to run one-off Bathurst number

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

More from
John Bowe
S5000 to run at Newcastle Supercars round
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to run at Newcastle Supercars round

Bowe inducted into Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame
Supercars / Breaking news

Bowe inducted into Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame

Secret Adelaide F1 demo video released
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Secret Adelaide F1 demo video released

Trending Today

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT
Super GT Super GT / Nostalgia

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT

NASCAR remembers Marti Rompf
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

NASCAR remembers Marti Rompf

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners

Verstappen US GP penalty was “toughest decision” - steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen US GP penalty was “toughest decision” - steward

UBS reducing F1 sponsorship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

UBS reducing F1 sponsorship

Latest news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars dumps mixed compound rounds

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.