Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

shares
comments
Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
By:

Macauley Jones will continue as a Brad Jones Racing driver for the 2021 Supercars season.

The son of team owner Brad has been locked in for a third straight main game season, his entry to be underpinned by the ex-Phil Munday Racing Entitlements Contract moving forward.

That comes as part of an entry re-shuffle spurred by Tim Blanchard moving his REC out of BJR to set up his own single-car Ford team – using two Mustangs leased from Munday.

Jones has spent the past two seasons running under the Blanchard REC in CoolDrive colours, his best championship finish 19th this year.

“I’d like to thank CoolDrive and the Blanchard family for their support over the years and being a big part of the BJR team,” Macauley Jones said.

“It’s been really great working with the Blanchards and Team CoolDrive and I wish them all the best in the future.

“I’m heading into my third year now in the Supercars series. I’m very excited to be moving forward and being able to race in Australia’s top motorsport category and have a crack with BJR in 2021.

“We’ll also be heading into next year with some internal changes with Kim [Jones] now stepping away and retiring, so I’m looking forward to getting to work closer alongside my dad and building on the success we had in 2020.

“I’m enjoying the downtime now, however my off-track preparation has already begun for next year to ensure I come back as strong as ever ready for the season to kick-off.

"I’m looking forward to a new year, a new look and seeing what BJR can accomplish as a whole in 2021.”

Confirmation of Jones' spot in the line-up effectively locks in BJR's four-car 2021 programme, with Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood already signed and Jack Smith expected to continue for a second season.

It also closes the door on rumours that the likes of Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds may join the squad.

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Previous article

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Macauley Jones
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

IRL: Sam Schmidt injured in accident during Open Test
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Sam Schmidt injured in accident during Open Test

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Magnussen worried he could trigger crash with leaders in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen worried he could trigger crash with leaders in Turkey

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?

Latest news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Trending

1
MotoGP

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

2
IndyCar

IRL: Sam Schmidt injured in accident during Open Test

3
IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

4
IMSA

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

5
Formula 1

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Latest news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
Supercars

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.