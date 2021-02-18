Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

shares
comments
Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
By:

Macauley Jones will carry the iconic Coca-Cola colours on his Brad Jones Racing Holden this season.

BJR has signed Coca-Cola Amatil to back Jones for this third-straight main game campaign.

The 26-year-old spent his first two seasons in CoolDrive colours, that partnership ending when Tim Blanchard established his own team in the off-season.

Blanchard shifting his Racing Entitlements Contract away from BJR also means Jones moves from #3 to #96.

“Coca-Cola is a very iconic brand so it’s an amazing opportunity to have them on board the #96 for the season ahead," said Jones.

"This is a new era for myself with a new number also so I’m really looking forward to the year.

“I’ve had a fair few changes in my world in preparation for the season, moving under the BJR banner, a new sponsor, a new number and an engineering change with Tom Wettenhall my new engineer.

Read Also:

"It’s an exciting time for myself and BJR moving forward and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish as a team. Having more involvement with the team’s day-to-day business has also been great to get my head around how it’s all coming together."

As part of the deal Chris Pither, who raced a Coke-backed Team Sydney car last season, will partner Jones at the Bathurst 1000.

“I was aiming to drive full time this season, but the right opportunity wasn’t available," said Pither.

"Regardless, I’m grateful and excited to race the Bathurst 1000 with Macauley.

"I am also looking forward to attending rounds throughout the year representing Coca-Cola and working alongside Macauley and the BJR team so that when October arrives, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Coca-Cola Holden will make its first on-track appearance at tomorrow's pre-season test at Winton.

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Previous article

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Macauley Jones , Chris Pither
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Latest news
Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

20m
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

1h
Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars

Full-season backer for Percat

7h
Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

7h
Dunlop colours for Hazelwood
Supercars

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

Feb 17, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Macauley Jones
Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021
Supercars / Breaking news

Jones retains BJR Supercars seat for 2021

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst

New look, number unveiled for Jones
Supercars / Breaking news

New look, number unveiled for Jones

More from
Brad Jones Racing
Dunlop colours for Hazelwood
Supercars / Breaking news

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

Smith Supercars return made official
Supercars / Breaking news

Smith Supercars return made official

Karters, sim racers sample Supercar
Supercars / Breaking news

Karters, sim racers sample Supercar

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

Chinese GP: Top photos from Thursday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Chinese GP: Top photos from Thursday

Greenville Pickens Speedway sold
Automotive Automotive / News

Greenville Pickens Speedway sold

Latest news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.