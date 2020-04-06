Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly builds home-made simulator out of wood

By:
Apr 6, 2020, 9:08 AM

Rick Kelly has completed the build of a home-made simulator ahead of the opening Supercars All Stars Eseries round on Wednesday.

While a number of Supercars drivers are regular sim races, others, including Kelly, have been forced to acquire online racing gear since the announcement of the official Eseries.

Most, including Jamie Whincup, Fabian Coulthard, David Reynolds and Todd Hazelwood have opted for new state-of-the-art set-ups.

Kelly, however, has taken a different approach.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner decided to build a low-tech simulator frame himself, utilising a camping chair housed in a wooden structure.

Kelly Racing has documented the simulator build in a short video series, which offers a comparison to the more elaborate set-up built by Kelly's teammate, and more experienced sim racer, Andre Heimgartner.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries starts this Wednesday night.

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Supercars considering two New Zealand rounds

Supercars considering two New Zealand rounds
Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Rick Kelly
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

