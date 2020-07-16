Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday, plans are well underway to relocate the Victorian and New South Wales teams to Queensland first thing next week.

The aim of the relocation is to get teams out of the Greater Sydney area as fast as possible, following the Northern Territory's hot spot declaration that prohibits travellers from the New South Wales capital from crossing the border without going into quarantine.

While the majority of non-Queensland teams are expected to make the trip north, Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing both have the unique option of bases outside of Greater Sydney, but inside New South Wales.

BJR is permanently based in Albury, right on the now-closed Victorian border, while KR has been working out of the Kelly family farm in Mildura.

The risk of not heading straight to Queensland is that, should cases in NSW continues to grow, the entire state may be locked off from the Northern Territory and the affected teams may not get to Darwin for the first of what is expected to be two rounds on August 8-9.

According to KR boss Todd Kelly, there's currently no hard-and-fast decision as to whether Mildura or Queensland is the next destination.

"It changes so often, we're not going to put any firm plans down until Sunday night when it's time to drive out of here," he told Motorsport.com.

"We'll decide whether we can go back to the farm and operate from there, or whether it's better for us to get into Queensland straight away.

"It's a decision based on risk management, whether we could get locked out. But so far there's been enough notice to be on stand-by to jump in the coach and get back across the border."

Kelly added that he's been overwhelmed by the offers of support from Queenslanders should they decide to bolt north on Sunday night.

"It's been outstanding the amount of people who have reached out with facilities in and around Brisbane to help house us for a week or so," he said.

"There's plenty of options for us. We'll wait until we're a bit closer and have more information to make sure we make the best decision."

BJR has also confirmed that there has been no final decision regarding next week.