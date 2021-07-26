Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Supercars News

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

By:

Todd and Rick Kelly have agreed to sell their remaining 50 per cent stake in Kelly Grove Racing to the Grove Group.

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Having sold half of the team to the Stephen and Brenton Grove earlier this year, it's today been confirmed that the remaining stake will now also change hands.

That will give the Groves full control of KGR, which will be rebranded as Grove Racing as of next season.

According to the announcement the Kelly Racing business will retain the machine shop, engine departments and the team's current Ford Mustangs.

It's expected that Todd Kelly will step down from the team boss role, but will continue to operate Kelly Racing as a technical partner with Grove Racing.

"Racing has been our life since Rick and I were around eight years old," said Todd Kelly.

"We have been very fortunate to have been part of the premier category in the country for such a long period. Being part of such an intense business is something that I will genuinely miss. But now is the time to hand over the reins to Stephen and Brenton Grove.

"Over the years, we have done an incredible amount of engineering and manufacturing work initially with the Holdens then the design and production of the Nissan Altima and Nissan VK50 quad-cam Supercar engine and then again with the conversion to Mustang.

"We have always had pride in doing everything in house ourselves and doing the best possible job of designing and producing our equipment."

"Although we have achieved quite a lot through sheer hard work, the biggest challenge we have had over the years has been the resources to take it to the big teams. I’m genuinely excited to watch the team grow with the firepower and resources of the Groves behind it.

"Kelly Racing will retain full ownership of the team CNC machine shop, the engine department and all production departments as well as the current Mustangs. I will still be working hard in the background in 2022 to continue maintaining and developing the current package for the team."

Rick Kelly added: "I’m excited for what the future holds for the Team as the Groves take it into the future.

”I have appreciated working with such a great bunch of guys and girls, building many great working relationships and friendships along the way. I want to thank each and every team member, both current and those who have worked with us along the way, for their efforts and dedication shown towards Todd, myself, and our team.

"I’m very grateful for my time in Supercars, both as a driver and team owner. Through this time, I had the chance to be a part of many great things both on the track and off, and have learnt so much which I believe will position me well in attacking future projects in other industries.

“I’d like to thank our fans and supporters for being a part of the journey with us, and I look forward to continuing that relationship and sharing my future ventures and projects."

KGR started out as a four-car Holden team set up ahead of the 2009 season using two Racing Entitlements Contracts owned by the Kelly family, and another two from Perkins Engineering.

The team continued to run Holdens for Todd and Rick and a rotation of other teammates until the end of 2012, when the Kellys struck a deal to become the factory Nissan team in Supercars.

At that point the Perkins-owned RECs were formally handed over to what was re-branded as Nissan Motorsport.

The Kellys developed the Supercars-spec Altima and a Nissan V8 race engine based on an SUV powerplant and enjoyed factory backing until the end of the 2018 season.

By then Todd had already retired to focus on the team boss role, KR continuing with the four Altimas for a single season as a privateer outfit before striking a deal with Ford to switch to Mustangs for 2020.

That coincided with a scaling back to two cars, Rick teaming up with Andre Heimgartner for that 2020 season before he made a shock decision to retire at the end of the campaign.

His seat was taken by David Reynolds.

shares
comments
Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Previous article

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

2
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws gears up for 'Down Under' event

3
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

20 min
4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
Formula 1

Schumacher buoyant after Shanghai victory

Latest news
Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
SUPC

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

20m
Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Video Inside
SUPC

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Jul 22, 2021
Fresh border blow for Supercars
SUPC

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Jul 22, 2021
Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change
SUPC

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

Jul 22, 2021
Double border headache for Supercars
SUPC

Double border headache for Supercars

Jul 21, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire 01:03
Supercars
Jul 22, 2021

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues 00:40
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale 01:06
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville 00:33
Supercars
Jul 17, 2021

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy 01:47
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend added to revised TCR Australia schedule
TCR Australia

The Bend added to revised TCR Australia schedule

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire Townsville II
Video Inside
Supercars

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Rick Kelly More from
Rick Kelly
Kelly joins Winton Supercars test
Supercars

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Supercars

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future
Supercars

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
Supercars

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

World of Outlaws gears up for 'Down Under' event
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws gears up for 'Down Under' event

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Schumacher buoyant after Shanghai victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher buoyant after Shanghai victory

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Motorsport Australia defends response to Perkins fire

Fresh border blow for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change
Supercars Supercars

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.