Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Porsche factory driver Kevin Estre has signed with Grove Racing for the Supercars endurance races this season.
The Frenchman will make his Supercars debut as part of a high-profile enduro line-up for Penrite-backed squad.
He'll join a four-man roster that includes regular Grove drivers David Reynolds and rookie Matt Payne, as well as reigning Bathurst winner Garth Tander who was lured to the Groves from Triple Eight.
The team is yet to confirms the exact line-ups for the freshly-revived Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000.
While Sandown will be a fresh challenge for Estre, he does have significant Mount Panorama experience thanks to a handful of Bathurst 12 Hour starts.
"I'm really glad to join the Penrite Racing team for this year for the enduros as a co-driver," said Estre.
"It is a championship I always loved, and I remember watching races with my grandpa on the sofa being a really young kid in France.
"I can't wait to be in Sandown and Bathurst and drive this awesome car!”
Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove said Estre was the ideal candidate for the drive once it became clear that Matt Campbell would be unavailable.
“When the IMSA calendar came out and it was evident there would be a clash with Matt Campbell, it was vital that we signed the best possible endurance driver we could find," he said.
"Kevin is an incredible talent and someone who’s had great success at the highest level for a long period of time.
“His raw speed was our first attraction to him, however his experience in long-distance races meant that he was the perfect fit.
"He’s used to working with some of the most accomplished racing teams in the world and we can’t wait to see what he brings to Penrite Racing.
“Having driven at Bathurst before and being a big fan of Supercars, we were confident that there would be a relatively short learning curve for someone of his stature and professionalism.”
Team principal David Cauchi said the return to the two-enduro format meant it was critical to land two top co-drivers.
“Penrite Racing are privileged to have a driver of Kevin’s calibre join our endurance line-up this year," he said.
“With the return of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and the amount of points on offer at both endurance events, it is extremely important to our championship to have Kevin onboard alongside Garth.
"We couldn’t be happier with our endurance driver line-up in 2023.”
Latest news
Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire
Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire
Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals
Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals
Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races
Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.