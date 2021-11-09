Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up

As long expected the brothers will team up for the 2021 running of the Great Race, the signing official now that the older Kostecki's wildcard programme with Walkinshaw Andretti United is finished.

Confirmation of the Kurt Kostecki/MSR deal formally completes the Bathurst 1000 grid.

“I’m really looking forward to driving alongside Jake this year at the Bathurst 1000 and joining MSR for the Great Race," said Kurt Kostecki.

“Jake has had a relatively strong year in the UNIT Racing car and I’m looking forward to playing my part in finishing the year on a high with him.”

"As everyone knows anything can happen at Bathurst so I’m really looking forward to putting the work in and seeing how we go.”

Kurt Kostecki has made three appearances in Supercars so far this season, his best result a sixth place in the opener in Darwin – one spot behind his brother.

He has just one Bathurst 1000 start to his name after sharing the #2 WAU entry with Bryce Fullwood last year. The pair lost ground early in the race with a power steering issue before Fullwood crashed out a handful of laps from the end.