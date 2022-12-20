Kostecki set for shock Tickford exit

Listen to this article

Rumours of a split between Kostecki and the Ford squad have been rampant since early last week, the team initially denying a change was in the works when contacted by Motorsport.com last Tuesday.

However things have now progressed with sources indicating that Kostecki will part ways with Tickford after all.

The team’s response to questions about its 2023 line-up has now shifted to a firm no comment.

The split is rumoured to be related to an altercation between Kostecki and Scott Pye at the end-of-season Gala Awards on the Monday after the final race in Adelaide.

Kostecki joined Tickford this season from Matt Stone Racing on what was meant to be a multi-year deal.

Speculation on his replacement has linked Super2 front-runners Zak Best and Declan Fraser to the seat.

Best is the logical choice given he is already a Tickford driver, having raced for the team in the second tier this season.

He also has a deal for an enduro ride and potential wildcards appearances in the main game for 2023.

Super2 champion Fraser, however, is thought to be the likelier of the two to land the drive.

He went close to scoring the vacant main game seat at MSR but pulled out of the running.

That seat wound up going to Fraser’s Super2 teammate at Triple Eight Cameron Hill.

Jake Kostecki, Tickford Racing, Ford Mustang GT Photo by: Edge Photographics