Previous / DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst
Supercars News

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

By:

Jake Kostecki is set to replace Jack Le Brocq in Tickford Racing's driver line-up for the 2022 Supercars season.

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

The 21-year-old will join Cam Waters, Thomas Randle and James Courtney in a re-expanded four-car Tickford programme next season.

As it stands Randle is the only Tickford driver formally announced for 2022, however Motorsport.com understands the option on Waters contract is a formality, and that Courtney will definitely continue with the Ford squad.

Kostecki's appointment will come at the expense of Jack Le Brocq, who is understood to be headed to Matt Stone Racing in what will be a straight swap.

It also leaves Brad Jones Racing as the likely home for outgoing Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Bryce Fullwood, who had been linked to the Tickford vacancy.

Kostecki, the cousin of Erebus star Brodie Kostecki, is currently in his second season as a main game Supercars driver.

In 2020 he and Zane Goddard shared an entry as part of MSR's Superlite programme, before the pair were handed their own full-time seats for the 2021 season.

Kostecki scored a career-best fifth place in Darwin earlier this year and currently sits 20th in the points, right behind his teammate.

Le Brocq, meanwhile, will depart Tickford after sometimes tough two-season stint with the squad.

He did score a maiden race win at Sydney Motorsport Park last year but has too often struggled to match Waters for outright pace.

