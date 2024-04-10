Kostecki "trying to find my feet again" on Supercars test return
Reigning series champion Brodie Kostecki has tested a Supercar for the first time since his return to Erebus Motorsport was announced earlier this week.
The 26-year-old ended his three-month absence from behind the wheel of his Erebus-run Chevrolet Camaro at Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday, completing a full day's testing.
Kostecki has sat out the opening two rounds (and six races) of the season and said that the test was about “trying to find my feet again".
“It’s just like riding a bike, you have a few wobbles and then you find your feet,” he said.
“I’ve got a little bit of catching up to do but I’m not too bothered. I’ve been working closely with [engineer] George [Commins] and we spent the last three days together.”
The 26-year-old said that he has been behind the wheel of other race-prepared (but non-Supercars) racers at the Norwell Motorplex circuit near the Gold Coast since the news broke on Monday that he would be racing in the third round of the series at Taupo in New Zealand.
“I’ve been out at Norwell a fair bit since the announcement and trying to play catch up,” he said.
“I’ve had a few tune-ups from people around the joint that have been very pivotal in my career so far. But so far I’m pretty happy.”
That comment seems to be a reference to Paul Morris, the former Supercars driver and team owner, who is the co-owner of Norwell. The former Bathurst 1000 winner is believed to have been pivotal in helping to end the rift between Kostecki and the team.
Brodie Kostecki
Kostecki will race his Camaro with the number #1 on it, after substitute driver Todd Hazelwood raced with #99 at the opening rounds of the championship at Bathurst and Albert Park.
Team-mate Jack Le Brocq will continue in Erebus's second entry, and currently sits 12th (of 24 drivers) in the championship points.
“It’s great to see a lot of the boys in the team and to be able to run the number 1 and show all the hard work that they put in last year and see all their smiles on their faces has been cool,” said Kostecki, who like all the series' drivers, be racing at the Taupo track for the first time in a Supercar on 20-21 April.
“Anything is possible. We’ll focus on ourselves, how we did last year, and we’ll see how we end up. But I’m pretty confident we’ll be up towards the front.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand
Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy
Why Kostecki's Supercars absence isn't all bad news
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash
Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend
Latest news
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb
Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win
IndyCar evaluating pitlanes as Prema addition expands car count for 2025
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments