Supercars / Breaking news

Opposition signs Adelaide return deal with Supercars

Opposition signs Adelaide return deal with Supercars
By:

South Australia's opposition leader Peter Malinauskas has signed a deal with Supercars to reinstate the Adelaide 500 if Labor wins the next state election.

The current state government swung the axe on the famous event late last week, citing rising costs, waning interest and pandemic-related cut backs as reasons for the controversial decision.

The announcement took Supercars by surprise, the series having been working towards the event closing its 2021 season, and sparked significant backlash from race fans.

There has been speculation that a Formula E round could be held on the parklands circuit instead, the all-electric series confirming talks have been held with city officials.

However there is also a sliver of hope regarding Supercars and Adelaide, too, courtesy of an early election pledge from the opposition.

The SA Labor leader flew to Sydney today to meet with Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, signing a memorandum of understanding to bring the race back if elected.

The return wouldn't be until at least 2023, though, with the next SA election not set to take place until March 2022.

"If Labor wins the next state election, I will bring the Supercars back to the streets of Adelaide!" Malinauskas posted on Facebook.

"After some productive discussions with the CEO of Supercars, Mr Sean Seamer, I have signed an MOU with Supercars, and am now in a position to make this commitment as an election policy.

"This nationally-renowned event isn’t just important to motorsport fans, it’s important to the South Australian economy.

"I will always fight for jobs, particularly those in the hospitality and tourism sectors that are doing it so tough at the moment.

"Let’s bring this race back to where it belongs."

With Adelaide now out of the picture, at least in the short term, the Gold Coast is firming as next season's finale.

The 2021 calendar is expected to be unveiled this month.

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

Formula E has held Adelaide talks
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

