Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out

It was confirmed on Friday that fan favourite Larkham won't be part of the Supercars broadcast team in 2021.

His axing comes as part of a comprehensive shake-up of the broadcast line-up heading into a new TV deal.

Experienced pit reporter Riana Crehan is also out of a job and more could follow, as Supercars continues its 'Fan of the Future' push towards a more mainstream audience.

Larkham's exit has sparked outrage from existing Supercars fans, with a furious social media response and a reinstatement petition nearing 17,000 signatures.

The former driver has responded with an open letter to his supporters, in which he says he's been "gobsmacked" by the reaction.

"Although I am not a social media player, I have not been able to avoid the thousands of comments, the petition, and web pages regarding my departure from Supercars TV," Larkham wrote.

"If I could respond to every one of you personally, I would. So please read these words as if I am…

"I am sitting here dropped on my arse, simply gobsmacked as I write this, and with my hand firmly on my heart I am truly, deeply, deeply humbled. I teared up – shit, how can one not be affected by the volume of comments and kindness. Utterly blown away is an understatement. So thank you.

"To put concerns at ease, while yes, the decision was a bit of a shock, I both accept and respect Supercars position to pursue a different route and change the primary broadcast team, rightly or wrongly.

"They will have no other desire to do anything other than what they believe is best for the growth of the sport.

"So it is not for me to publicly agree or not. What I think is not relevant – what you the fans think, of course always is, and I do hope Supercars find a way to cater for your obvious thirst for information in the broadcast. Your voice is clear.

"Like you I love the game and the people in it, always have, always will. So while I would say ‘never say never’, my future will now focus on my video/content creation business in the automotive/industry/farming space. So I am kissed to be able to walk hard into that right now, working with my son making online/website/TV content in enduring and loyal partnerships with Polaris Off Road Vehicles, Indian Motorcycles, Penrite Oil, Nolathane Suspension, and soon with Safari 4×4.

"And yep, make no mistake, 100 per cent that is a plug for them, because none of these partners are perturbed by this announcement, we will truck on. And that means the world to me right now.

"So amongst some current sadness, on a personal level your kindness has also meant the world to me, and made my weekend a much happier one. More so, your comments have given me a very strong sense of fulfilment. Moving on now to the next chapter, knowing that, feels right, and matters to me, a lot. So again thank you.

"If in our professional life we seek to work hard, deliver an outcome, and that outcome gives people a little joy, and then they go out of their way to take the time to tell you that, well, what more could anyone possibly want?

"I really hope you’ll continue to say g’day as we bump into each other in the street, I’d like that.

"Finally, can I ask one favour on the way out? Please don’t boycott any Supercars sponsors as is touted. I understand your passion, I really do, but like you, they are the life blood of the sport and the teams – so give those guys love.

"Cheers, Larko."