Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
shares
comments
Supercars has backflipped on its unpopular decision to axe Mark Larkham from its broadcast team.
The former racer was initially left without a role in a new-look broadcast line-up for 2021, sparking a furious reaction from fans.
The backlash swiftly led to a re-think at Supercars HQ and efforts to reconcile with Larkham and bring him back into the fold.
Those efforts have been successful, Supercars confirming today that Larkham will be back on TV screens this season.
More to follow
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Trending Today
Latest news
Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
shares
comments
Trending
Oct 13, 2020
Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine
Oct 8, 2020
Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery
Sep 7, 2020
A Father's Day like no other
Load audio player